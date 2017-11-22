Kids takeover the four top jobs in Milton Keynes for a day

Eight young people took over four of the top jobs in Milton Keynes - including that of the police chief and an MP - for the national Takeover Day on Friday.

Each youngster was the winner of the council’s Takeover Day competition and this year they spent the day as either the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr David Hopkins, Local Police Commander, Superintendent Yvette Hitch, MK Council’s Corporate Director for People, Michael Bracey, or MP for Milton Keynes South, Iain Stewart.

Kids take on MK's four top jobs for the day

The Takeover Challenge is a national event led by the Children’s Commissioner for England. It offers children and young people the chance to work with some of the most important decision makers in their area.

Jasmine Robinson and Matthew Farrow spent the day with Corporate Director of People, Michael Bracey. The group spent the morning at the MK Safeguarding Board Conference and later joined the five year anniversary celebration of Flowers House, a council sheltered housing scheme.

Georgia Gray and Evie Davis were both MPs for the day with Iain Stewart. They spent the morning at Caroline Haslett School as part of Parliament Week, visited the Winter Night Shelter, and attended a meeting with the Police Commander.

Katie Hawes, Katie Hall, and Iqra Shaheen shadowed Local Area Police Commander, Yvette Hitch. As chief police officers for the day, the young people were given a tour of the police station, including the CCTV room, Mounted Section and Control Room, and also learnt about Crime Scene Investigations.

Katie Hall said: “I really enjoyed learning about how they check DNA on evidence and take fingerprints.”

Iqra Shaheen said: “The best bit of the day was going into the CCTV room with all the cameras.”

Ella Neate was the Mayor of Milton Keynes for the day. She joined the Mayor on a visit to New Chapter and Whitehouse Schools, met up with other Takeover Day winners at Flowers House and ended her day as Mayor at Ride High Equestrian Centre, a local charity that help disadvantaged children.

Ella Neate said: “I really enjoyed my day as Mayor of MK. My favourite part was public speaking at the school this morning and inspiring other young people.”