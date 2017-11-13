Kind students spread happiness sending shoeboxes filled with joy

Boys and girls in Central and Eastern Europe will receive shoeboxes filled to the brim with festive gifts this Christmas, all thanks to the generosity of city teenagers.

Students at Denbigh School have rallied each other, and members of staff, to create packages containing both fun treats and basic items that many people take for granted in their daily lives.

The shoeboxes have been carefully labelled with the appropriate age group and gender of the intended recipient and a personal message from the students and staff was also included in many of the boxes.

Volunteers from the Rotary Shoebox Scheme will now deliver the shoeboxes to Eastern Europe, then trusted partners will ensure that the gifts go to those most in need.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Bringing happiness and joy to those less fortunate than themselves is something that those who attend Denbigh consistently do so well. The children and families who receive the shoeboxes, I am sure, will be delighted with the thoughtful gifts donated.”

Each year, the Rotary Shoebox Scheme sends around 50,000 shoeboxes or gifts to countries in Central and Eastern Europe. They deliver to all age groups, including children and teenagers in orphanages, hospitals and to street children. They also deliver to adults in TB and AIDs hospitals, to women’s refuges and to the older population in hospitals, who do not have supporting families. http://www.rotaryshoebox.org/