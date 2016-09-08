Kingfisher Newport raises almost £800 for hospice

Kingfisher Newport in Newport Pagnell held a raffle on Saturday August 27 to raise vital funds for Willen Hospice.

Over £660 was raised during the auction to support the hospice.

Once all items had gone, a donation bucket was auctioned for an amazing £125.

Dawn Clark, fundraising manager at Willen Hospice, said: “We’re delighted that Kingfisher Newport continues to support Willen Hospice – it’s wonderful to receive support from our local community.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part. Their amazing fundraising will help raise vital funds for Willen Hospice to help us continue to be there to care for our patients and their loved ones.”