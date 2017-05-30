Kiss Gyms give Willen Hospice mascot a workout

Florence Moo, Willen Hospice’s MK Midnight Moo mascot was spotted in Kiss Gyms Milton Keynes having a work out with some of the he gym’s trainers.

Willen Hospice’s biggest fundraising event of the year, the MK Midnight Moo, returns on Saturday 15th July starting and finishing at intu Milton Keynes. The fundraising walk sees thousands of ladies get together to walk ten miles with the aim of raising vital funds to support the care provided by Willen Hospice.

Kiss Gyms Milton Keynes have been continued supporters of the Midnight Moo and this year will be leading mile nine of the ten mile walk offering support and encouragement to participants.

Sarah Sweet Rowley, Willen Hospice’s Events Manager, said “Kiss Gyms have just been fantastic at helping us with our events. Their presence on the night of the Moo is greatly appreciated and without support from volunteer supporters like them we just couldn’t provide such a brilliant atmosphere to our walkers.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise £3.6 million every year with 78% of funding coming from the local community and organisations - volunteering and taking part in events such as the MK Midnight Moo can contribute greatly to the specialist end-of-life care provide by Willen Hospice.

To sign up to the MK Midnight Moo head to www.mkmidnightmoo.com