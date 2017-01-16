KSI Muslim community in Milton Keynes to host open event in February

Members of the KSI Muslim community of Milton Keynes are extending an open invitation for people to visit their Granby Mosque next month.

The event on February 5 is open to all, irrespective of faith, to explore the architecture and history of the building and the beliefs and practices of those who worship there.

Organisers want to dispel myths and make people more familiar and comfortable with Islam.

The day will feature a short welcome presentation, tours, free refreshments and a chance to observe prayer in the mosque.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Steve Coventry will attend, together with representatives from religious groups, the police force, schools and community groups.

“We are delighted at the level of interest in this event,” said Mehboob Ladak, chairman of the management committee of the KSI Muslim Community of MK.

“We look forward to giving our guests the chance to see for themselves what goes on in the mosque.”

To find out more go to www.VisitMyMosqueMK.eventbrite.com