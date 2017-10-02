“Labour offers hope to people in Milton Keynes” Labour’s Shadow Chancellor tells the town

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell visited Milton Keynes on Saturday for Labour’s National Campaign Day.

He addressed Labour members in Bletchley town centre and joined them out door knocking afterwards. Mr McDonnell spoke about how Labour are going to be the next government, giving millions of people across the country hope for the future.

He also re-affirmed Labour’s commitment to extend the East-West rail line from Oxford through to Bedford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Norwich.

Following the party conference, the Labour Party’s campaigning operation in Milton Keynes has stepped up a gear where the party are targeting two key marginal seats; Milton Keynes South and Milton Keynes North.

“The Tories have no answers on infrastructure, tackling the housing crisis, the crisis they’ve caused in our NHS and offer nothing at all for families who are struggling to keep up with rising prices,” said Mr McDonnell.

“The next Labour government will bring an end to Tory austerity by investing in all our communities across Britain to create a country of high wage, high skill jobs of the future.

“It’s only a Labour government, under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, which offers hope to the people of Milton Keynes and across the country for an economy that will deliver for the many, not the few.”