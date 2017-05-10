Labour Party back free parking at Milton Keynes Hospital

Labour Parliamentary Candidate Hannah O’Neill has backed her parties’ national commitment to end the charges.

She said: “I have long thought it wrong that patients and their families have had to pay increasingly expensive parking charges.

The MK South candidate believes the NHS should be properly funded to meet the growing demand of the new city and the challenge of an ageing population.

“Our hospital is struggling from under-funding at the hands of Theresa May’s Conservative government, but the gap should not be filled by charging sick patients and anxious relatives.”

“I understand the Milton Keynes University Hospital chief executive receives a huge number of complaints about parking charges. Here is why. If you have an elderly husband or wife in hospital, after, say a fall at home, or a hip operation, the financial pressure of high parking charges adds to the worry and for many low income senior citizens it is a charge too far. It especially hurts older people.”

Cllr O’Neill added: “We can do better and be fair. The Labour government in Wales abolished hospital parking charges in 2008.

“I believe it would be fair and right to abolish this unfair tax on the seriously ill in Milton Keynes.”