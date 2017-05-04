Lack of safeguarding is ‘real issue’ at Milton Keynes school

Furious parents have slammed MK Council after they discovered an outhouse near a local primary school will become home to ‘vulnerable’ adults.

Louise Wilson-Geen has three children who attend Knowles Primary School in Bletchley, and has raised her concerns about the future of Fenny House.

She said: “There’s been no communication between the council and parents – we had no idea what was being planned for Fenny House.

“It’s inappropriate to house those described as vulnerable adults in a home that is located this close to a primary school, it even has a shared access entrance.

“This is a safeguarding concern for almost every parent, we need to put our children first and give them the best education they can get.”

In a statement, Milton Keynes Council described Fenny House as ‘accommodation for a small group of young people, some of whom may have been in care’.

The statement continues: “The building is outside the secure boundary of Knowles School.”

Councillor for Bletchley East, Mohammed Khan said: “The house is very close to the school and I have concerns that parents are not being heard.”

In a letter to parents, interim headteacher Sarah Rice said: “As a school we have assessed the risks and have consulted with the local authority.

“Plans have been adapted to take into account all appropriate safety measures to maintain our safe and secure learning environment.”

