Lack of zebra crossing is ‘putting lives at risk’ in Milton Keynes

Council highway bosses have been accused of playing Russian roulette with schoolchildren’s lives by failing to provide a zebra crossing on a “highly dangerous” road.

Hundreds of Brooklands estate residents this week presented a petition to the council calling for a crossing outside Brooklands Farm school in Fen Street.

They are backed by ward councillor Sam Crooks, who is calling for immediate action.

Due to changes in Newport Road, four lane Fen Street is due this summer to become the main arterial route from Kingston to Northfield.

One resident said: “It’s like having a grid road running straight through the middle of an estate.”

To make matters worse, Brooklands Farm primary school is situation directly on Fen Street, and hundreds of children cross daily.

Though the speed limit has been reduced to 20mph outside the school, many motorists ignore this, say residents.

“A zebra crossing outside the school is vital. Until it is provided, it will be an accident just waiting to happen,” said the resident.

The council plans to review the traffic situation over the summer and provide a crossing if deemed necessary in the autumn.

Sam Crooks said: “This is playing Russian roulette with children’s lives.”