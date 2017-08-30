Landlords signing up to council scheme helping find new homes for Milton Keynes families in need

More than 50 private landlords in MK have signed up to a council scheme to let their properties for a guaranteed rent each month - helping more families in need of homes.

Milton Keynes Council has developed the Secure Lets scheme to appeal to private landlords as a way to increase the number of rental homes available to MK families in need. Demand for homes is outstripping supply, and Secure Lets reduces the number of local people having to live outside the borough.

With the council acting as the tenants, landlords get a guaranteed rent each month even if no-one is living in the property.

Rent is 10 per cent higher than Local Housing Allowance rate – which is the cap up to which housing benefit is paid. This could mean an income of £722 per month for a two-bedroom flat in MK.

The council inspects the property every month, undertake day-to-day repairs and make sure the house is returned in good condition.

Secure Lets has been running for 18 months with more than 50 landlords and 60 properties signed up so far.

Councillor Nigel Long, the cabinet member responsible for housing, said: “We’re really keen to work with landlords who might not have considered a council tenant in the past, but who want minimal hassle along with the security of a regular income. Having the council as your tenant is a very reliable and low risk way of renting a property.

“The more properties we can offer in MK, the more we’re able to provide accommodation nearer to where people work or where their children go to school, which can make all the difference to how a family copes with the tough situation they find themselves in.”

To find out more about the scheme, go to www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/securelets