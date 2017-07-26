Large amount of jewellery stolen in Milton Keynes burglary

Have your say

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to trace a large amount ofjewellery which has been stolen from a property in Charlock Court, Milton Keynes.

The items, below, were stolen between 1.20 pm and 3.50 pm last Thursday (July 20).

1. A pair of large silver hoop earrings

2. Pair of silver drop earrings with a silver ball

3. Pair of silver drop earrings with a long bar and clear stones

4. Silver ingot ring

5. Gold ring with a plain black Jett centre stone

6. Gold ring with an emerald centre

7. Silver necklace with an elongated silver hoop

8. Silver drop necklace with three silver hoops

9. Pair of large pearl tear drop earrings with clear stones

10. Gold ring with three stones including a ruby, diamond and a green stone, possibly emerald

11. Thick short herringbone style silver necklace

12. Pair of large silver hoop earrings with clear stones

13. Pair of chunky gold earrings with a dropped gold square containing a black Jett stone

14. Gold necklace with hanging triangles of black Jett stone set in gold (matching earrings above)

15. 2 x fine gold wedding bands

16. Pair of plain gold diamond earring studs

17. Green square presentation box containing an RAF medal

18. African war medal (The Boer War)

19. Silver watch with clear stones on the dial and bangle

20. Silver band bracelet with clip fastening and diamond stone

21. Silver band bracelet with clip fastening and 3 amethyst stones set in a large ‘s’ shape

22. Fine gold chain necklace with a solid ‘V’ shape drop

23. Silver bangle with gold detail and engraved with a name on the inside

24. Solid gold pen

25. White mother of pearl pen in white a box

26. Solid wooden tie box containing Hepworth jewellery

The victim, a 72-year-old woman, returned to the property to find the front door had been forced open.

The details of the offender or offenders is unknown at this stage.

Investigating officer Katrina Walmsley said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or can provide further information that may assist in the recovery of these valuable items.”

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference ‘43170214897’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.