Lashings All Stars and tastes of the Caribbean mark decade for Friends

Colourful celebrations have been held to mark two anniversaries in Milton Keynes.

Friends of the Caribbean (FOTC) celebrated their 10th year and MK50 with a special weekend gala, it biggest community event to date.

FOTC - Vice Chair Pauline Garriques Patron the Rev Rose Wilkins- Hudson & Chairman Wain McIntosh

The weekend began on Saturday, July 15, with the annual charity ball and continued on Sunday, July 16, with a cricket match against Lashings All Stars as part of a family fun day.

The black tie charity ball was held at the Jurys Inn and among more than 200 guests were FOTC patron the Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Speaker’s chaplain at the House of Commons, former Mayor Steve Coventry and Ms Lianne Lacey.

Guests were greeted with a rum punch and enjoyed a three-course meal, a grand raffle and auction. Live entertainment featured Roy G. Hemmings from The Drifters, followed by DJ MistaFixit, who rocked the house.

An enjoyable family fun day was held at Campbell Park and attended by the Mayor and Mayoress, visitors and many cricket enthusiasts from near and far. The main event was a cricket match between Lashings All Stars v Milton Keynes, and there was delicious Caribbean food catered by Blue Mountain Yard Café, children’s entertainment, more music from Roy G Hemmings and DJ MistaFixit.

Cricketer Gordon Greenridge and Mayor David Hopkins

The Mayor David Hopkins gave a speech and said how proud he was to be a part of the day. Profits raised will help improve life chances of young people through the FOTC supplementary school. Visit http://friendsofthecaribbean.co.uk