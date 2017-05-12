Learn to code at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes

FUZE Technologies are running their popular coding workshops at The National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park at the end of the month.

Consisting of a full day of coding activities, children from seven upwards will learn to code using a real text based programming language.

They will Interact with sensors, control electronic circuits and even code a robot arm – each activity is tailored to individual ability levels so each student will progress at their own pace.

Rounding off the workshop, attendees will get the chance to have hands on access to working consoles and computers from the early days such as a BBC Micro, Commodore, Sinclair, Atari, Sega, Nintendo and more.

The workshops are running on the May 31 and June 1.

More information can be found here www.fuze.co.uk/events.html