Leisure centres draw crowds as the MK50 party continues

Around 2,000 visitors filled the borough’s biggest leisure centres to bursting as they opened for free to Milton Keynes residents, as the MK50 celebrations continue around the city.

Woughton Leisure Centre, run by 1Life, and Bletchley Leisure Centre, run by Hertsmere Leisure Trust, treated families to a range of activities.

Toddlers enjoyed soft play, children attended parties and bouncy castles while young people were encouraged to try out sports such as football, tennis, street golf and badminton.

Adults had a go at gym challenges, get basic health checks and try fitness classes- including LesMills Bodypump and Bodycombat as well as The Trip – immersive indoor cycling.

The most popular activity was swimming, where timed swims and family fun float sessions brought both pools full to capacity. Visit www.miltonkeynesleisure.co.uk

>> Milton Keynes entrepreneur Joe Muscat, owner of Bucks Biz, celebrated his 44th year in business at the same time as the city marked its 50th anniversary. A 50cm diameter cake, baked by Hasnain Somji of Caketastic Ltd, was cut into 50 slices and shared to Bucks Biz Business Centres’ clients at the iCentre in Newport Pagnell.

>> Children and staff at Kiddi Caru’s Milton Keynes Walnut Tree day nursery marked the 50th anniversary by holding their own birthday party.

Everyone enjoyed a special birthday tea party with cakes, sandwiches and home made buns as well as party games and activities throughout the day.

Cake maker Hasnain Somji and Joe Muscat.