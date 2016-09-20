Let Lip Sync battle commence with stars taking centre stage for Willen Hospice

A Lip Sync Battle is to break out in Milton Keynes and budding singers are invited to join the fun.

The contest is being hosted by Dave Jeffries at The Burnt Oak, Shenley Brook End, on Friday, September 30, starting at 7.30pm and will be raising funds for Willen Hospice.

Dave will play music videos through the pub’s TV system, with the acts attempting to mime words in time.

The acts will be videoed by professional cameraman Farai Chirimutta and put on Facebook to be ‘liked’.

The winner is the person most ‘liked’ and will be announced on Sunday, October 2.

Dave, who runs regular quizzes at the pub, has based the evening on the American hit show, Lip Sync Battle, which premiered in the UK earlier this year.

He’d like contestants to come up with a mix of latest hits and older songs, but will be interested to see who comes up with what for the night.

Dave said: “People have to actually step up and sing at karaoke, but this is just miming which I hope makes it more relaxing.

All entrants are asked to email their song choices to Dave at drj2401@gmail.com by Saturday, September 24.

The battle begins at 7.30pm, and more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Dave hopes to have three judges in place to offer their opinions on the acts and these comments will also be posted on Facebook.

So choose your favourite hit and email Dave - and be ready to take centre stage at the Burnt Oak.