Life-changing operation leads to ‘epic’ cycle challenge for Milton Keynes man

A man who underwent a ‘life-changing’ operation as a child is geared-up to raise hundreds for the hospital that treated him when he takes part in an epic cycle challenge.

Laurence Male, 30, from Woburn Sands, will embark on the 930-mile challenge from Lands’ End to John O’Groats in aid of Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital on August 20.

Joined by his friends Tim Bunce and James Wyatt, the trio aim to cover 100-miles a day and hope to complete the challenge ten days later.

Laurence works as a purchasing assistant at Calumet Photographic’s head office in Tilbrook, Milton Keynes.

He said: “When I was 11-years-old I underwent a pharyngoplasty operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“The procedure changes the shape and function of the soft palate I had to have a brace fitted to the roof of my mouth to help me breath.

“The top plastic surgeon in the country performed the operation, which was life-changing and by taking part in the cycle challenge I hope to give something back to the hospital which gave me so much.”

Since taking up cycling three years ago, Laurence has lost nine stone. He has been training for the event by cycling to and from work each day.

He added: “Cycling has become a huge part of my life and seems it’s quite a fitting way to raise thousands of a very worthy cause.”

Calumet Photographic is supporting him to reach his £2,500 fundraising target by complimentary sensor cleaning for most DSLR and CSC cameras in return for a donation at Calumet’s next open days, which start later this month.

Managing director Jon Warner said: “We are very proud of Laurence. He is an extremely valued member of the team and we were more than happy to support his fundraising.

“Cycling 100 miles a day for nine days is an epic challenge and one, that we have no doubt Laurence will complete. He’s extremely dedicated and trains heavily every day.

“We wish him the best of luck in his challenge and encourage everyone to get behind him and raise money for such a worth-while cause, which Laurence himself has first-hand experience of.”

As well as the complimentary lens cleaning, the Open Days will also provide customers with an opportunity to learn more about the industry and improve their knowledge. Huge discounts will also be available on the day and in store.