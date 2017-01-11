Life in a wheelchair is one big adventure for courageous Milton Keynes car crash victim

A young woman who penned a bucket list after a horror crash left her paralysed is looking forward to an action-packed year of adventure.

Brave Izzy Hussain, who was fighting for her life just 18 months ago, has already ticked off skydiving, driving a car, ice skating, swimming and clay pigeon shooting.

Now she is busy planning to go on an African safari - and also to become an author.

“I still have the same zest for life that I did before. I just have to find new ways of doing things,” said the 28-year-old, who lives in MK with her mum Sham.

She had to be cut out from the mangled car after crash on the M6. Her spinal cord was so badly damaged that she was left paralysed from the waist down.

“I was in denial for the first few weeks... I did have suicidal thoughts . I just couldn’t see a life ahead of me.

“Part of me wanted to stay in bed and not go to physio or rehab, but I have never let anything get me down or beat me before.”

Izzy’s resolve returned with a vengeance and she started writing her list of things she wanted to achieve.

“I’ve ticked off some already but I am constantly adding new activities and experiences and goals as I go along,” she said.

Izzy, who has also returned to work, aims to set up her own charity in the future and also write a book to inspire others who are paralysed.

“For me the biggest thing is learning to love myself for who I am now. Before I didn’t care but now I am very self-conscious.”