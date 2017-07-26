Literary talent shines in Milton Keynes

Have your say

Six local writing talents celebrated a win in a short story competition organised jointly by Community Learning MK and Arts Gateway MK to mark MK’s 50th anniversary.

More than 100 local people entered the competition.

Entries ranged from a post-apocalyptic vision of a drought-ridden landscape to an unusual love story based around an animated movie, all sharing a passion for MK, its landscape and landmarks.

Family and technology were also common themes.

The winners received their awards from the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr David Hopkins and MK’s award-winning and Sunday Times best-selling author Carole Matthews at the CLMK Adult Learner Awards on Friday 21 July, as part of an annual event recognising outstanding individuals in community learning.

As well as receiving a small cash prize, the authors will have their stories printed in a special anthology due to be released later in the year.

The book will include 50 of the best stories submitted for the competition and is expected to be released in September.