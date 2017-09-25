Little legs stride out in force for Toddler Plod in Milton Keynes

More than 1,000 pairs of little legs put their best feet forward for a great cause by “plodding” around Gulliver’s theme parks for Toddler Plod 2017.

The event saw toddlers and their families striding out to raise money for POD Children’s Charity. It is Gulliver’s chosen charity and organises entertainment on hospital children’s wards up and down the country, bringing smiles to children’s faces when they need it most.

Milton Keynes Theatre gives festive support to MK Snap: http://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/milton-keynes-theatre-gives-festive-support-to-mk-snap-1-8166000

‘Pre-Plod’ entertainment included music, dancing, face painting and character appearances, and every toddler taking part received a certificate and a prize pack filled with goodies.

The Toddler Plod comprised five stages of around 50 metres, each one led by a member of the Gully Gang.

Afterwards all the toddlers and their families enjoyed entry to the theme park, with specially selected rides and attractions available for little ones to enjoy.

POD entertainers were on hand across the theme parks to wow the crowds and show what fantastic work they do.

More than £7000 was raised during the event on September 21 and with sponsorship money still coming in, it is hoped the figure will at least double.

POD currently run shows in 80% of UK hospital children’s wards and hospices.

For more about the charity and its work visit www.podchildrenscharity.com

