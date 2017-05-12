LIVE: Ask the MK Citizen your questions on how we report the news in Milton Keynes during #trustednewsday

Today, the MK Citizen opens the digital doors of its newsroom as part of our Fighting Fake News campaign...and we want your questions on how we produce our stories.

Fighting Fake News is a campaign supported by every title in Johnston Press, the owners of the MK Citizen, and other newspaper companies across the country.

The campaign is aimed at reminding readers and website users about the importance of our brands in bringing you trusted news. In a world where misinformation and unsubstantiated facts and stories can be published to huge audiences via social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, with no regulation, our brands have a long and proud history of bringing you well researched and accurate journalism.

Today, we will be giving an insight into how the Citizen is produced, both in print and online...and we are happy to answer questions you have of our team here.

At 11am we will be hosting a live Q&A with the editor with a on our Facebook page which you can visit by searching MK Citizen