Live: Bucks County Show 2016

Live coverage and updates from one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the rural calendar, the Bucks County Show.

Thousands are expected to flock to the famous show which usually brings a lot of traffic with it so whether you are attending or not the roads will undoubtedly be busy.

Bucks County Show is a must-go-to event on many people’s calenders.

The annual show, which runs from 8am-6pm today (Thursday), brings together town and country in one amazing day of celebration and always pulls in the crowds come rain or shine.

With free buses running throughout the day from Station Way in Aylesbury to the showground at Weedon Park, visitors do not need a car to get there. But if you do drive, there is plenty of parking available.

The focus of the show has always been on the farm livestock and this year is no different, with 60 cattle classes including Aberdeen Angus, British Charolais, Hereford and Jersey as well as over 30 sheep classes including Texel, Wiltshire Horn and Berrichon.

The top quality horse show includes many qualifying classes to the Horse of the Year Show and this year there will be five rings with 80 classes.

The main ring entertainment will include the Royal Signals White Helmets Display Team and the Band of the Royal Corps of Signals, and around the ground there will be a chance to enjoy the Sheep Show, vintage tractors, marquees for home and garden, shopping and rural crafts.

The ever popular Food Hall and the recent addition of the Cookery Theatre will also be there, plus new for this year is a pie competition for commercial pie makers. Following judging, the pies will be available for public viewing from 11am.

Tickets (which include free parking)can be bought on the day, but are cheaper if bought in advance online at www.buckscountyshow.co.uk or from several locations in the county. Details are on the website.

On the day prices are £16 adult, £6 children aged five to 16 (under fives free), £13 OAP, £38 groups of two adults and two children.