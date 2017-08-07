Living in Milton Keynes? Don’t miss out on your chance to vote

From today (7 August) the council’s annual Household Enquiry Forms will be dropping on residents’ doormats right across Milton Keynes, to help people make sure they are on the Electoral Register.

If you’re not on the register you can’t vote - but registering is simple.

The forms are pre-printed with the information the council currently have for your address – and even if there are no changes, you need to let them know, sooner rather than later.

You can update your information via the internet or by filling in the form and returning it – free of charge – to the elections team.

If the information is correct, confirm it by:

Visiting www.householdresponse.com/miltonkeynes OR

Call 0800 197 9871 OR

Text 80212

And entering part 1 and part 2 of the security code which is on the letter.

If the information is wrong and you need to make changes (including adding and deleting people) you can also visit www.householdresponse.com/miltonkeynes and enter parts 1 and 2 of the security code.

In either case, if you don’t have access to a phone or the internet simply complete the form and post it back in the envelope provided – postage is free.

New people being added to the register will also need to complete either an Invitation to Register form (which will be sent out to them) or go online to complete their registration at:

www.gov.uk/register-to-vote which is quicker

Canvassers will make follow up calls to properties that haven’t responded by September 20, 2017.

MKC’s Electoral Registration Officer Carole Mills said: “We’re encouraging everyone who is eligible to vote to make sure their name is on the Electoral Register.

“The law requires us to carry out this check every year so that we can ensure our records are up to date when the latest Electoral Register is published on 1 December.”

Being registered to vote enables you to make your voice heard locally, regionally and nationally if you then vote in the elections you are able to vote in, for example choosing a local councillor, Police & Crime Commissioner or MP.

More information is available at: www.yourvotematters.co.uk/faq/registering-to-vote

