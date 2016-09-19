Local bereavement charity appealing for volunteers

Local bereavement charity, Child Bereavement UK is appealing for volunteers to help support the team at its offices in Eastlake Park.

Child Bereavement UK supports families when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child faces bereavement.

The charity also trains professionals such as teachers and nurses, helping them better understand and meet the needs of grieving families in their working life.

Child Bereavement UK has supported families in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas via outreach work in children’s centres since 2011, but was pleased to open its own centre earlier this year after a greater need was established.

Milton Keynes services team leader, Yaz Zaman, said: “Without the support of our wonderful volunteers, we simply wouldn’t be able to do what we do. We currently have a number of opportunities available and would love to hear from anyone that is interested in joining us.

“From office based admin to supporting the work we do in our family and young person’s groups, there is something to suit everyone.”

Lucy McGahan started volunteering with Child Bereavement UK in August 2015 and currently helps at the charity’s family group sessions.

She said: “It is a pleasure to volunteer with Child Bereavement UK and I will always continue to do so. It’s an honour to be able to help and support bereaved children and their families and it means such a lot to see them building resilience and forming relationships with each other.

“Without the family group sessions, many may not have the opportunity to meet others who have also been bereaved of someone special.

“The role of the volunteers is to support the bereavement support practitioners by helping the children engage with the activities and each other, helping them to realise that it’s ok to have fun.”

For more information contact Yaz Zaman on 01908 550 895 or email yaz.zaman@childbereavementuk.org