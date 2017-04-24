London Midland launches free entertainment and Wi-Fi on Milton Keynes trains

London Midland has today unveiled a free entertainment package of movies, TV programmes, eBooks and magazines plus wi-fi on its trains. The new service is called ‘Motion’.

This is the first time movies have been available on trains on a web browser – so no need to download an app before travelling.

The Motion entertainment package will operate independently of the free passenger Wi-Fi connection, freeing up that all-important bandwidth for those who need it most.

To give the best possible service, a state-of-the-art router is connected to three different networks providing the fastest free connection currently available on UK railways.

The Wi-Fi and entertainment package has already been installed on over half of London Midland’s long-distance fleet and Birmingham’s Cross City line between Lichfield and Redditch. By October, passengers on over 70 per cent of journeys will be able to enjoy the new service.

London Midland’s managing director, Patrick Verwer, said: “Twelve months ago we pledged to install Wi-Fi on all of our long-distance trains but we have been able to do much more.

“Our innovative approach to technology means we have been able to include the industry-leading entertainment package and cover key local routes too.

“Our aim is to create simply better journeys for all our customers. Free entertainment and Wi-Fi will not only improve the customer experience – it will change the way people think about travelling on our trains.

“We have made the package as user-friendly as possible and this is the first time that Hollywood studios have given the green light for on-board movies and TV shows to be streamed directly to a browser, rather than through a third-party app.”

From Tuesday, April 25, Motion will be available on the London Euston – Milton Keynes - Stoke on Trent - Crewe route.