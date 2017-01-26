Long distance love ended in alleged murder in Milton Keynes

Lovestruck alleged murder victim Suren Sivananthan had travelled thousands of miles to MK to be with the woman of his dreams.

Sri Lankan-born Suren, 32, died just days after he arrived in the city to celebrate his engagement.

His body was found near shops atGreat Linford’s St Leger Drive early on Saturday morning.

Unusually, police conducting the murder investigation have already referred themsel ves to IPCC for scrutiny.

It is understood a call was made to local police to report concerns for Suren’s safety some 16 hours before he died.

The tragedy has devastated the city’s Sri Lankan community, who have paid tribute to the “fine, upstanding young man.”

They say Suren had travelled from Canada specifcally to celebrate his engagement to his bride-to-be, who is said to have been married previosuly.

“Both sets of parents had agreed the union would be a good one. It is customary in Sri Lanka for parents to do this before the engagement can take place,” said one community member.

“In this case they though it would be a successful marriage and Suren and his fiancée were very happy and excited.”

Suren lived in Canada and had taken time off from his job to fly to Milton Keynes.

It is understood his body was found by a shopworker who had gone along to open up the nearby Co-op store.

Four people, one of them a teenager were arrested between Saturday and Tuesday and charged with murder .

A member of MK’s Sri Lankan community, said: “Suren was a fine, upstanding young man who was looking forward to a happy marriage. What should have been a celebration became a horrible tragedy.”