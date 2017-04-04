Long walk challenge in memory of crash victim

A Milton Keynes woman is among a group of friends taking on a marathon walk for charities close to their hearts.

Rebecca Morris from Oxley Park will be taking part in a 70-mile charity walk from Milton Keynes to London on Tuesday, April 11, in memory of Aled Wilson who was killed in a motorbike crash.

Rebecca will be fundraising for Brake, a national charity working to support road crash victims through a helpline and support literature. Brake also campaigns for safer streets and engages communities and schools in road safety awareness.

Aled, a 31-year-old motorbike driving instructor, was killed in 2003 when an elderly driver crashed into his motorbike, killing him instantly.

Rebecca said: “My friends and I decided we wanted to raise money for charity by doing something crazy and settled on a walk from Milton Keynes to London via canal paths – a challenging 70 mile trek. We have each chosen our own personal charity to support. I am fundraising for Brake in Aled’s memory and my friends are fundraising for MIND, the Brain Tumour Charity and for Willen Hospice. We hope to raise £1,000 overall - £250 for each great cause.”

Lisa Kendall, Brake’s community fundraising manager, said “We greatly appreciate the support from Becky and are proud that she’s chosen to support us by taking part in this exciting event.

“We wouldn’t be able to continue our life-saving work without her help and the rest of our wonderful fundraisers. Every penny raised will be put towards our work supporting families whose lives have been devastated by a road crash, and campaigning for safer roads. Brake is really keen to hear from people who would like to take part in fundraisers for us, whether it be running a marathon, 5K run or taking part in other fantastic events available.”

Anyone interested in supporting Brake can call 01484 683294, or visit Becky’s Online Fundraising Page at www.virginmoneygiving.com/rebeccamorris14