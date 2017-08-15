Lottery winner misses out on £1million prize after buying ticket in Milton Keynes

A £1million National Lottery winner from Milton Keynes has missed out on their prize after failing to claim it.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in the Milton Keynes area in time for the February 15 draw.

But the deadline to claim their prize was at midnight on Monday (August 14),leaving them with the grand sum of... Nothing.

The money, plus the interest it earned, has now gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may consider playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information visit www.national-lottery.co.uk