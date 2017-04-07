‘Love Where You Live’ clean up returns to Milton Keynes

After taking a break for the colder months, the Love Where You Live team will return to Central Milton Keynes on April 20 with the first clean up event of 2017.

MKCCM and McDonalds, the teams behind the initiative, have planned a series of events throughout the year, which will allow local employees and residents the chance to give back to the community on their lunch breaks.

A group of Central Milton Keynes staff and residents will gather at the centre:mk branch of McDonalds for the first ‘Love Where You Live’ spring clean.

A quick briefing will be given, before the herd of volunteers head out to make their mark in the fight against litter issues in the area.

Rob Harriman, MKCCM’s Street Warden said: “We look forward to seeing regular volunteers and meeting new recruits for the first Love Where You Live event of 2017.

“It’s staggering to think that over 150 individuals turned out one or more Love Where You Live activities in 2016.

“We hope to see plenty of new and familiar faces join us on Thursday 20 April to build on this success and community spirit over the coming year.”

A two hour drop in event has been planned allowing employees, residents and visitors time to join in on their lunch breaks.

For this event, volunteers will tackle sections of Midsummer and Avebury Boulevards on a busy route from centre:mk towards CMK Rail Station.

Ken Tomkins, franchise holder of five McDonalds restaurants in Milton Keynes, added: “After a busy two years growing Love Where You Live as a key volunteering programme within the city, we are delighted to grow the scheme with the series of events planned in readiness for the launch of the Amazing CMK Business Improvement District.

“We often meet people who want to volunteer in the community, but don’t know where to start. Here the organisation is already taken care of, leaving you to have a rewarding and enjoyable lunch break.”