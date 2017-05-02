LoveMK Day proves Milton Keynes is ‘trendy’

Thanks to the unprecedented support of the local community and from across the UK, this year’s #LoveMK Day saw its biggest success ever!

A raft of celebrities and national companies joined in with the day celebrating all things MK over on Twitter including MK Dons FC Manager Robbie Neilson, badminton players Gail Emms and Nathan Robertson, GBBO winners Nadiya Hussain and Candice Brown, long jumper Greg Rutherford, comedians Helen Lederer and Lee Hurst, plus Virgin Trains, Argos and local F1 team Red Bull Racing.

But the support of the local Milton Keynes community through schools and individuals really saw the day take off, the hashtag was trending in the UK by 8am and then continued to trend for most of the day.

The statistics show that #LoveMK had over six million impressions across the day on the social media platform.

Carys Underwood, from organiser Destination Milton Keynes, said: “Boris Johnson managed to keep us off the trending top spot on the day but to be trending for so long and hitting number three in the UK at one point is a remarkable achievement.

“It helps to get MK recognised more widely, but more than that, it harnesses the pride that local people have in their city. Thanks so much to everyone who got involved – bring on 2018!”