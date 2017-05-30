Luke learns a lesson about top job during day as head teacher

Being ‘Headteacher for the Day’ is quite a responsibility but a student at Denbigh School thoroughly enjoyed his recent stint in the role.

Luke Murphy won the opportunity to take over as headteacher in a draw at Denbigh’s annual bazaar, which this year raised money for Willen Hospice and Young Carers.

His day as headteacher was packed with various duties, including presenting certificates to students involved in a magistrate court competition, a site and maintenance inspection and collecting charitable donations during a non-school uniform day.

Luke said: “The day was an eye-opener, an amazing experience.”

Although his timetable was hectic, Luke also ensured he found time to enjoy perusing these pages in a past edition of the Milton Keynes Citizen, reading a story about Denbigh School.

Denbigh School’s Headteacher Andy Squires said: “This is the first time we have run this initiative and it was a resounding success. Luke finished his day with a greater understanding of the responsibilities of a headteacher in a busy and successful secondary school.

“He made some interesting and useful suggestions about how he would change the role and I hope that the experience inspires Luke to consider a similar diverse and positively challenging career himself in the future.”