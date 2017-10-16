Lunch and showcase to celebrate Black History

A showcase and celebratory lunch is being held to mark Black History Month (BHM) during October, an event that has run for 30 years.

It is held to highlight and celebrate the achievements and contributions of the black community in the UK and the MK Melting Pot (MKMP), a community organisation formed in 2009, is arranging a special focus for this year’s BHM.

As part of a number of other planned events, they have chosen to run an awareness campaign on blood donation within the BME communities. A sumptuous buffet lunch will be held at minimal cost from noon until 4pm while the day highlights some important issues.

There will be a showcase on the need for blood donation, a personal story about a life saved through blood donation, a health check and what you need to know about your health, plus a fashion show and more.

The event is being held at the Springfield Centre, Springfield Boulevard on Saturday, October 21.

Places are going quickly so book your seat on 01908 585537 / 07576 763577.

Email: mkmeltingpot@hotmail.com

Visit www.facebook.com/mkmeltingpot and www.localgiving.org/charity/mkmeltingpot