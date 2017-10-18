M1 night closures as Highways England deals with ‘potential concern’

Drivers using the M1 are being advised that the motorway will be closed for several nights while safety inspections are on gantries over the motorway are completed.

Recent routine maintenance has highlighted a potential concern with that Highways England needs to investigate as quickly as possible, so this work has been planned at short notice as a safety precaution.

The work began last night (Tuesday) and means the M1 northbound will be closed between junctions 9 (Luton south) and 11 (Dunstable), with the closures starting at 10pm and the M1 reopening by 5am.

There will be a clearly signed diversion route in place, whereby drivers will exit at junction 9 and take the A5183 and Luton Road, re-joining the M1 at junction 11.

Tomorrow (Thursday, October 19), the motorway will be closed southbound between junctions 11 and 9. The diversion route will see drivers exit at junction 11 and take the A505 and the A5 to re-join the M1 at junction 9.

Drivers looking to join the M1 southbound from Luton Airport (at junction 11a) will be directed from the junction 11a on slip to then take the A5129 and A5 to re-join the M1 at junction 9.

On Monday (October 23), the M1 northbound will be closed between junctions 11 and 13 (Milton Keynes south – Brogborough). During this closure, drivers will be diverted to exit the motorway at junction 11 and take the A421, A4146 and A5 to re-join the M1 at junction 13.

During this closure the exit from the northbound Toddington services onto the motorway will be closed to prevent traffic present within the services at the time of the closure from entering the closure during the works.

This work will remove older, out-of-use speed cameras from overhead gantries while completing inspections of them.