Macmillan ‘living with and beyond cancer’ conference hosted in Milton Keynes

Local people living with cancer are invited to the Macmillan-funded ‘Living with and Beyond Cancer’ conference on Friday, June 9.

The conference will run from 9am – 4pm at the Milton Keynes Christian Centre in Oldbrook, Milton Keynes.

The free day-long event will feature a range of talks and workshops, delivered by local healthcare professionals, designed to help people with cancer manage side effects, be empowered to support their own wellbeing and ultimately, to live well with cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Nurse and conference organiser Fay Grech-Marguerat said: “We are looking forward to seeing as many patients as possible on the 9th June at our Living With and Beyond Cancer conference.

”It is completely free and will be a fantastic opportunity for local people with cancer - wherever they might be in their cancer journey - to meet others going through similar experiences and learn from a range of experts how they can boost their wellbeing and give themselves the best chance of recovery.”

Talks will cover a range of topics that play a vital role in health and wellbeing following a cancer diagnosis, including the importance of diet and exercise; managing fatigue; getting back to work after cancer; practical benefits advice; and psychological support. Attendees will also hear from a fellow patient, who will share their own inspirational story.

In addition to the talks, attendees will have the opportunity to take part in two workshops of their choice, options include Tai Chi; Visualisation; Returning to Exercise; and Body Image and Intimacy.

Throughout the day attendees can also browse the Information Fayre stalls and connect with local organisations, support groups and charities that can offer further help and support.

The Macmillan ‘Living With and Beyond Cancer’ conference is open to anyone in the Milton Keynes area who has received a cancer diagnosis, whether they are going through treatment, receiving palliative care or have finished their treatment.

Free refreshments and buffet lunch will be provided on the day. Those interested in attending should register their place by emailing communications@mkuh.nhs.uk or calling 01908 996218 by Friday 2nd June.