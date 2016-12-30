Macmillan nurse tunes up singing club to support people living with cancer

A singing club for cancer patients has been set up in the city by a Macmillan nurse.

Fay Grech-Marguerat, a Macmillan Cancer information and support advanced nurse practitioner at the Macmillan unit in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, is behind the new group.

She said: “Singing can have many benefits for cancer patients including helping people with their breathing and elevating their mood. It’s also a social activity, bringing people together to have fun and achieve a common goal.”

So far, 23 people affected by cancer have got involved and the group has had five meetings, held on the last Friday of the month, 1pm until 3pm, at The Peartree Centre, Peartree Bridge.

Fay added: “We combine singing and breathing exercises and then sing songs, old and new.

“Everyone enjoys it, although we are all a little tired by the end. We have big ambitions though and are hoping to make a recording.”

The club recently sang at a cancer support day, on the hospital’s Macmillan and oncology units and they joined in the trust’s annual carol service.

Fay added: “My good friend, Caroline Dickens, is the group’s pianist and organises the sheet music. I couldn’t do the singing club without her.”

If anyone affected by cancer is interested they can just call Fay on 01908 996563 or email fay.grech-marguerat@mkuh.nhs.uk.

You can contact the Macmillan Information and Support at Milton Keynes General Hospital on 01908 996563.