Made In Stony to launch at Bull

A group of Stony Stratford crafts people will launch the ‘Made in Stony’ brand at an event at The Stables at The Bull on Friday, November 24, between 4pm and 9 pm.

An amazing variety of craft items are being made by people living or working in the town and there has already been a most enthusiastic response to the concept of Made in Stony. Living and producing goods in the town are people who knit, up-cycle, sew and paint. There are authors, musicians, poets, a fused glass artist and woodworkers. At the launch, visitors will have a chance to see and buy items made in Stony Stratford and to talk to makers about their crafts and creations. As support for the brand grows, the Made in Stony organisation will be able to assist its members by providing a collective identity and assistance to help them bring their products to market.

Chairman of Made in Stony Sam Burke said: “It’s astonishing to find out quite how productive the town is and how keen people are to embrace the idea of having this special brand. We are hoping, that we’ll be able to find a permanent home on the High Street for our enterprise.”