Magical visitor keeps young pupils truly spellbound with some special science

Awe wonder and fun was in the air when a special science specialist stopped off at one of the city’s infant schools last week.

Pupils at St Andrew’s Church of England Infant School in Great Linford Village warmly welcomed Pauline Thompson, a STEM ambassador for Science when she popped by.

Pauline delivers Magical Science presentations and her visit certainly enthused and entertained pupils.

She showed them how household products react with each other to create colour changing liquids. The children also got involved: they made liquids disappear, created a foam explosion and cooked up a batch of elephant toothpaste.

No doubt about it – science is cool!

St Andrew’s C.E. Infant School is a small village school which prides itself on its family ethos and underpins its curriculum with strong Christian values.

Staff are holding an open morning on Wednesday November 8 from 9.30am until 11.30am for parents who are starting to think about a school for September 2018 entry.

Call 01908 605515 for more information about the open day, or to arrange an alternative date to be shown around the school.