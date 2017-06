The majority of schools in Milton Keynes have been judged good or outstanding by Ofsted in the latest report.

The council has praised the work of local schools after the highest ever percentage was recorded in MK, 92 per cent, receiving good or outstanding.

Councillor Zoe Nolan said: “Our schools are performing very well.

“I would like to congratulate the schools, their staff, head teachers and of course the school pupils.”