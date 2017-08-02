Man and woman jailed for sexual abuse of children in Milton Keynes

Two men and a woman have been sentenced to prison terms for the sexual abuse of children in Milton Keynes.

Colin Darlington, aged 52, of Melick Road, Beanhill, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown yesterday for four counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault.

The sentence will be added consecutively to a 20 year custodial term he received in November last year for similar offences.

His wife Rebecca Darlington, aged 46, of the same address, was also sentenced at the same court hearing. She received eight years’ imprisonment for two counts of indecent assault.

Another man, David Moulton, of Kentmere Road, Bolton, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for a count of indecent assault. He was acquitted of a further count of indecent assault.

The offences took place against children during the 1990s and early 2000s when the two victims were subjected to rapes and indecent assaults by Colin Darlington.

Rebecca Darlington was also present on some of the occasions and took part.

Moulton committed a sexual offence against a child aged under 10.

The defendants were convicted on Monday at Aylesbury Crown Court following a seven day trial. They had been charged in connection with the offences on 30 December 2014.

Investigating officer detective constable Graeme Williams, from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “There are no words that can do justice to the courage, tenacity and quiet dignity shown by the victims throughout this particularly distressing case in which they were subjected to horrific abuse and torture as children.

“The long sentence handed out by the courts reflects the seriousness of what the victims went through. I hope that this helps them find closure and allows them to move forward and lead happy and successful lives.

“This is an example of Thames Valley Police conducting a thorough and successful enquiry into non-recent sexual abuse from complaint through to conviction by working closely with the victims. If somebody has been subjected to sexual abuse I would like to reiterate that allegations will be dealt with seriously and sensitively.”