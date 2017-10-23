Man and woman treated by paramendics following fire in Milton Keynes

A man and a woman suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke were treated by firefighters on Sunday morning.

Crews had been called to a kitchen fire in Cambridge Street, Bletchley shortly before 9am. Crews from Bletchley, Great Holm and Broughton attended.

