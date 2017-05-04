Man arrested in connection to murder investigation in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

A 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday (April 30). He was released under investigation on Monday.

The arrest is in connection with a murder investigation which was launched following the death of 64-year-old Hang Yin Leung.

She was taken to hospital following a burglary at her home in Orne Gardens, Bolbeck Park, at around 6pm on January 31.

She died in hospital on February 11.

An 18-year-old man from Redhill, Surrey, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on March 7, was re-bailed on Tuesday until 1 June.

A 20-year-old man from Redhill, Surrey, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on March 7, was released with no further action on 30 March.

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170030690’.