Man arrested in Milton Keynes on suspicion of GBH and possessing a firearm

Metropolitan Police have ruled out that the man arrested in Furzton last night was connected to terrorism charges.

Armed police arrested a man yesterday (January 18), in connection with a stabbing in east London and possession of a firearm.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested in Loxbeare Drive by Met Police detectives supported by officers from Thames Valley Police, including armed officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been taken into custody as enquiries continue.

The operation took place at around 3.50pm, close to the Tesco Express supermarket.

Today, Metropolitan Police issued the following comment: “The man was arrested by detectives supported by officers from Thames Valley Police, including armed officers, and was arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of a firearm.

“He has been taken into custody as enquiries into the incident continue. This is not being treated as a terrorism related incident.

“Members of the public may see an increased number of police officers in the area while investigations are carried out.”