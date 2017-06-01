Man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated incident in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence in Bletchley.

At around 7.30pm on Thursday, a man approached four women in Leon Recreation Ground and made racist comments towards them.

He then left the area.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Michael Morland of Milton Keynes LPA said: “This incident took place at a busy time of day and it was witnessed by numerous members of the public.

“If anyone witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident reference 43170152302.

“We will not tolerate this type of crime within our communities – these offences hurt and can be confusing and frightening for the victims involved.

“By reporting an incident if it happens to you, you may be able to prevent it from happening to someone else.

“To do this, you can call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Reports can also be made via the Victims First organisation, which provides support to victims. Please see their website for further details.