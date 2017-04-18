Man assaulted and mugged by gang of teens in Milton Keynes park

A man sustained a cut lip and a swollen face after he was punched repeatedly by a gang of men.

At around 12.20pm on Wednesday (April 12) the victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking on his own along a footpath near Avebury Boulevard inside Campbell Park. The group of four males knocked the victim to the ground and forced him to empty his pockets, the males then ran away towards the town centre.

A black Apple iPhone 7, black Skullcandy headphones and a pouch of Amber Leaf tobacco were stolen.

All of the offenders are white, aged in their late teens to early twenties and all were wearing grey baggy jogging bottoms.

The first offender is approximately 5ft 10ins, skinny and appeared to be the youngest of the group.

He had a round face and was wearing a black t-shirt, a black jacket and was carrying a black Nike bag over his shoulder.

The second offender appeared to be older than the rest of the group and approximately 6ft. He was skinny and had a ginger beard.

He was wearing an orange hooded top and a brown beanie hat.

The third offender is approximately 5ft 10ins and of large build. He had medium length black hair and a thin black beard around his jaw line. He was wearing a black t-shirt.

The fourth offender is approximately 5ft 10ins, of average build and clean shaven. He was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Edward Blackburn, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this robbery or anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation.

“If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170106275’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”