Man banned from driving after incident in Milton Keynes

A man who pleaded guilty to careless driving in Milton Keynes has been banned from driving for 12 months.

The collision happened in Crossley Drive, Magna Park, at about 6.10am on January 2 this year.

A silver Lexus car driven by Benedict Adewale Charles-Adodo, aged 48, of Cherston Road, Loughton, Essex, collided with a pedestrian, a 32-year-old man.

The pedestrian sustained serious leg and head injuries as a result of the collision.

Charles-Adodo was arrested and charged with one count of careless driving.

He pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday, and along with the ban was fined £140.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.