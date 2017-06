A man has been charged in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Milton Keynes.

Taryn Halsall, 21, was charged on Monday with racially/religiously aggravated harassment by words and the use threatening/abusive behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

It is in connection with an incident in the car park of Westcroft District Centre at 3.20pm on Sunday. He was arrested on the same day.

He will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on June 27.