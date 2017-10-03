Man charged in connection with breach of a restraining order in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged in connection with a breach of a restraining order in Milton Keynes.

Ally Gillian, aged 24, formerly of Birmingham, was charged on Sunday night (October 1) with:

Eight counts of harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction – in connection with incidents in Milton Keynes between June 17, 2017 and July 22, 2017.

One count of assaulting a constable in the execution of duty – in connection with an incident in Milton Keynes on Sunday (October 1)

One count of attempted burglary dwelling with intent to steal – in connection with an incident on Ousebank Street, Newport Pagnell, on June 7, 2017.

Gillian appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court On Monday and has been remanded in custody. He will next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 30, 2017.