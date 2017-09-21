Man charged over drugs offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with drugs offences in Milton Keynes, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Charlie Maxwell Fisher, aged 24, of Furness Close, Winsford, Cheshire, was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

It is in connection with a stop on a vehicle in Park Gardens, West Bletchley on Thursday (14/9).

Fisher appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates on September 15 and was bailed to appear before Aylesbury Crown Court on October 16.

> An 18-year-old man from Hammersmith, an 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes and a 19-year-old man from Barnet have been released under investigation.