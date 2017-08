Have your say

A man has been charged with actual bodily harm in Milton Keynes.

The charge relates to an assault which occurred in Radstock Crescent on Friday, July 7.

Jarvid Emmanuel, aged 39, of Kelling Way, Milton Keynes was arrested on July 18.

He was charged on Wednesday, July 19 with one count of ABH and remanded to appear at Aylesbury crown court on August 21.