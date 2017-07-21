Man charged with burglary, fraud and robbery offences in Milton Keynes

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been charged with a number of offences including robbery, fraud and burglary in Milton Keynes.

Daniel Chard, aged 31, of High Street Higham Ferrers in Northamptonshire, was charged with two counts of burglary dwelling and theft, one count of theft in a dwelling, two counts of fraud by false representation, and one count of robbery. He was charged on July 15.

The charges relate to a number of incidents at various locations in Milton Keynes in July.

Chard appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 14.