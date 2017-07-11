Man charged with burglary, shoplifting and drugs offences in Milton Keynes

A 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary, shoplifting and drugs offences in Milton Keynes.

Liam Dodson, of no fixed abode, was charged last Thursday with seven counts of burglary dwelling and theft, two counts of theft from a shop, one count of attempted burglary with the intent to steal, and one count of possession of a class B drug.

He appeared at court on Friday and was remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 7.

The charges relate to a series of offences which took place in Furzton, Bletchley, Victoria Road, Bancroft and Monkston between April 9 2017 and July 6 2017.